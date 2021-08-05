With each Verzuz battle comes fans' calls for their favorite artists to make appearances. In the several Verzuz performances that have taken place since its online inception, Missy Elliott has been a repeated feature even without showing face on stage. The innovative music icon has not only crafted hits while flying solo, but has collaborated with some of the most coveted acts in the industry, and following The LOX and Dipset lighting up the stage on Tuesday (August 3) evening, fans are once again pleading with the Verzuz gods to make room for Missy.

The humble artist takes her compliments in stride and thanks her supporters for thinking so much of her career, but we have yet to receive confirmation that Elliott will bless the stage alongside a formidable opponent.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

One fan tweeted that Missy should have a Verzuz appearance that mirrored D'Angelo's, as he was able to perform solo while also having surprise guests. Missy answered the fan, but it wasn't the response that her followers were hoping for.

"Aww I am so Humbly Grateful," she replied. "But I think we will wait later on me. I just enjoy watching everyone else’s #verzuzbattle Vibing to all of their Classics & what they have done musically for the CULTURE! Respect to all of them last night was Epic btw." Still, fans weighed in with the tracks that they believe Missy should include in a Verzuz as well as debated which artists she should bring along as guests. Timbaland is a must, obviously, and we could see Ginuwine showing face.

Check out the brief exchange below along with Missy's posts of her hits and let us know if you think sheshould take to the Verzuz stage.