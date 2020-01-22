Things were a tad emotional at TV One’s annual Urban Honors awards in Washington, D.C. Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott was given the Music Innovation Award, an honor that was presented to her by longtime friend Lil Kim. It was a tender moment on stage as Missy took a moment to thank Kim for being family to her for all of these decades.



Andrew H. Walker / Staff / Getty Images

“First I want to thank Lil Kim cause... It’s hard to find people in the industry that become like family," Missy began. "We’re beyond cameras, you know, getting in front of cameras and pretending that we are family. We are truly family. She’s been my sister for so long and I always have looked up to her because when I first seen her, you know, I always been a big girl. Kim had on the little swimsuits on and I was like, 'Oh, nah, I ain’t finna do that.’ Internet ain't out but I'll shut it down in the future if I pull that stunt.” The audience laughed as she continued, "But, you are a trailblazer and an innovator yourself and I want you to know that.”

She also made sure to give a shout out to Da Brat, noting that the former So So Def rapper was her "sister." Later on during her speech, Missy became choked up. "When I look back over my life," she said as she started to cry. The audience clapped and cheered her on and Lil Kim stood by her side and encouraged her to continue. "I was sick. I couldn't even hold a pen to write. And it was so much to say give up. But as I stand here with all of you, I thank you 'cause it's so much talent in this room." Watch her emotional speech in full below.