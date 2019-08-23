Missy Elliott Shares First Project In 14 Years With "Iconology" EP

Fourteen years after Missy Elliott released her platinum record The Cookbook, the music veteran surprised fans with an EP titled Iconology. The album is aptly named as Missy is certainly an icon in the industry, and her five-track project comes just in time for Missy to be honored at the MTV Video Music Awards with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Monday.

Iconology may be a brief project coming in at approximately 14 minutes, but Missy is still able to show off her adroitness as an artist. The EP opens with "Throw It Back" and "Cool Off," two songs that offered up as club tracks meant to get listeners on their feet. "DripDemeanor," featuring Sum1, is an R&B jam where Missy sings of love, sex, and all things intimate. The last two tracks, "Why I Love You," are one and the same, except Missy gives fans an additional acapella version. On that song, she sings her way through her emotions as Missy contemplates why she continues on in her relationship with a partner who isn't worth the love she's giving. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Throw It Back

2. Cool Off

3. DripDemeanor ft. Sum1

4. Why I Still Love You

5. Why I Still Love You (Acapella)