Missy Elliott did the most boss thing that she can very well pull off. The "Work It" rapper decided to dress as herself for Halloween, showing love to her 1997 album Supa Dupa Fly and the iconic get-up from the album's cover. The cover photo of the tape features the rapper posted up on a lounge chair with a Missy jersey, gold hoops, hair done-up, and white AF1's.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Missy showcased her re-creation on Instagram, her original album cover next to her latest rendition for Halloween and the difference is truly unnoticeable. "WOW🤩😱 This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE?? 😅😩🔥🔥🔥#SUPADUPAFLY," she captioned the post.

Missy was awarded MTV's Vanguard Award at the recent MTV Awards and before she took the stage for her milestone moment she detailed how she's prepared for such moments in her life, among others.

“It’s funny because I was just telling somebody that everything I spoke, I’ve done," Missy recently stated when reflecting on her come-up. "And that’s how powerful the tongue is....I used to sit in the house and act like I was having conversations with Janet and Michael and Madonna and whoever. I then would go and say my thank yous for award shows that I hadn’t made it to yet. I had speeches, and I would be in the mirror thanking my mama.”