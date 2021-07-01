Missy Elliott Changed The Game With "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"

While we celebrate the 23rd birthday of one of R&B's brightest stars today, the Hip-Hop community also celebrates Missy Elliott's birthday. The insanely talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer has officially turned 50 years old on Thursday, and in honor of her decade-spanning contributions to the culture, we revisit the single that started it all: "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)."

Produced by Timbaland, "The Rain" served as Missy Elliott's debut single, and it features an iconic sample of Ann Peebles' 1974 record "I Can’t Stand The Rain." With her infectious debut, Missy Elliot showcased her inimitable creativity, and the quirky music video for the track remains one of Hip-Hop's most recognizable videos of all-time.



Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Celebrate Missy Elliott's 50th birthday by rewatching the music video to her debut single "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" below.

Quotable Lyrics

When the rain hits my window

I take and *cough* me some indo

Me and Timbaland, ooh, we sang a jangle

We so tight that you get our styles tangled

Sway on dosie-do like you loco

Can we get kinky tonight?

Like Coko, so-so

You don't wanna play with my Yo-Yo

I smoke my hydro on the D-low (D-D-D-D-D-low)