mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Missy Elliott, BIA, & Doechii Make The Club Jump On David Guetta & Afrojack's New Single, "Trampoline"

Alex Zidel
March 03, 2022 11:53
996 Views
23
1
Parametric Records/Artist Partner GroupParametric Records/Artist Partner Group
Parametric Records/Artist Partner Group

Trampoline
David Guetta & Afrojack Feat. Missy Elliott, BIA & Doechii

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
44% (8)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Up-and-coming superstars collide with legends on the new club single, "Trampoline."


David Guetta and Afrojack have combined their talents to release a brand new single for the club featuring Missy Elliott, BIA, and Doechii, called "Trampoline."

Following David Guetta and Afrojack's GRAMMY-nominated single "Hero," the hitmaking duo has returned with another smash record, allowing legends to collide with up-and-coming superstars. The dance-ready record features a groovy hook from the iconic Missy Elliott, a strong verse from BIA, and a stand-out effort from Doechii, who is seriously coming into her own this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Doechii (@iamdoechii)

"Trampoline" comes after Missy Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. It also follows a line of hit records from BIA, and it marks Doechii's first song after being signed to Top Dawg Entertainment this week.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think? Is this the song of the Spring?

Quotable Lyrics:

If Guetta made it then it’s a hit
If Doechii wears it then it’s expensive
Tight ass box so in a way I’m gifted
I need a pot the way I’ve been sh*tting
Hand me a rock for all the b*tches I'm skipping
Hand me the chalk, the whole board f*ck with me
You bitches ain’t scoring, you bitches torn, straight limping
I’m busy touring with Lindsey, Lauren, and Solana

David Guetta Afrojack Missy Elliott BIA Doechii new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Missy Elliott, BIA, & Doechii Make The Club Jump On David Guetta & Afrojack's New Single, "Trampoline"
23
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject