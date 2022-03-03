Missy Elliott, BIA, & Doechii Make The Club Jump On David Guetta & Afrojack's New Single, "Trampoline"

David Guetta and Afrojack have combined their talents to release a brand new single for the club featuring Missy Elliott, BIA, and Doechii, called "Trampoline."

Following David Guetta and Afrojack's GRAMMY-nominated single "Hero," the hitmaking duo has returned with another smash record, allowing legends to collide with up-and-coming superstars. The dance-ready record features a groovy hook from the iconic Missy Elliott, a strong verse from BIA, and a stand-out effort from Doechii, who is seriously coming into her own this year.

"Trampoline" comes after Missy Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. It also follows a line of hit records from BIA, and it marks Doechii's first song after being signed to Top Dawg Entertainment this week.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think? Is this the song of the Spring?

Quotable Lyrics:

If Guetta made it then it’s a hit

If Doechii wears it then it’s expensive

Tight ass box so in a way I’m gifted

I need a pot the way I’ve been sh*tting

Hand me a rock for all the b*tches I'm skipping

Hand me the chalk, the whole board f*ck with me

You bitches ain’t scoring, you bitches torn, straight limping

I’m busy touring with Lindsey, Lauren, and Solana