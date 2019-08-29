Missy Elliott's Video Music Award appearance was a special one for the legendary musician since she went home with this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. "I want to dedicate this award to the dance community all around the world. Because when y'all get on the stage with these artists, y'all are not just props. Y'all are not just the icing on the cake, y'all are the beat to the heart," she said in her acceptance speech. "I have worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought I'd be standing up here receiving this award, so it means to much to me."



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

While Missy's night was full of nothing but great moments, such as her iconic performance that included some of her best hits, unfortunately she went home without something she entered the award show with and it was none other than a gorgeous diamond gold chain. The "Throw It Back" rapper shared an image to her social media asking her followers to help her find her accessory.

"Anyone found this necklace at the VMAs backstage or know anything about it there’s a reward it’s the shorter one… thanks,” she wrote. Fingers crossed that it makes its way home in one piece.