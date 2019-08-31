Missy Elliott recently teased a new collaboration with Lizzo. This would make for the second collaboration between the two following Lizzo's budding single, "Tempo." Although Missy Elliott has been a legend to us millennials, generation Z is just discovering who she is as well as the several bops included in the catalog. As such, with Lizzo's popularity rising and Missy coming back -- it is only right that the two get together for some musical magic. During an interview with Angie Martinez, the "Lose Control" artist shared that a big project was on the way and that she would be releasing loads of new music. Though, there is no release date for it yet.

Missy Elliott recently lit up the stage at the MTV VMA's recently when she was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. During her amazing performance, fans were quickly reminded why we loved Missy so much. Everything from the choreography and stage presence to the evident Missy bops supporting the entire performance made the night memorable. In the end, the icon thanked her fans and dancers for supporting her through her musical journey. She also gave a shoutout to the late Aaliyah (RIP).

