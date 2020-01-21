Two of music's most prominent female voices will finally be united, as iconic rapstress Missy Elliott and new age R&B sensation H.E.R. will star in a Super Bowl LIV commercial together in promotion of the new Pepsi Zero Sugar drink.

Boasting all the core qualities of Pepsi minus the sugar intake, Pepsi Zero Sugar is sure to score big amongst those who love that crisp taste of cola. How H.E.R. and Missy fit into the mix is still under wraps, but what we do know so far is that it'll be a 30-second ad set to air during commercial breaks as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs go at it for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The carbonated drink with also debut with a new look, sporting a trendy matte black can as seen in the official announcement posted by both ladies on social media (seen above). Whatever it ends up being, let's just hope we get some sort of new music out of it as well.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of Missy Elliott and H.E.R.'s Super Bowl LIV commercial to promote Pepsi Zero Sugar. In the meantime, listen to a preview of the latest musical offerings from both ladies below: