The creativity behind jewelry just gets better and better. Rap veteran Missy Elliot recently flexed a new custom piece on her Instagram. Made by B&B Jewelry, the duo-tone change is laced with a pendant of the rapper herself from the legendary “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) music video.

Inspired by her unforgettable garbage bag outfit from the 1997 classic sing, the pendant includes every detail from her getup. “I Can’t stand The [rain]... Thank you @bandbjewelry SUPADUPA,” Missy captioned the post.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The chain comes after Missy Elliot was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and became the first female rapper to have six platinum albums. On Jan. 30, Chart Data tweeted, All six of @MissyElliot’s studio albums are now certified platinum or higher, the most among female rappers.” Missy expressed her excitement on Twitter, writing, “This is a HUGE MILESTONE! No matter how long it took to get her I am here & I AM HUMBLY GRATEFUL. To all my SISTERS in HIP HOP y’all keep doing y’all thang & SHINING.”

“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” was one of the first singles from her debut studio album Supa Dupa Fly. Released in 1997 and produced solely by Timbaland, the album featured the hit singles, “Sock It 2 Me,” Hit Em wit da Hee,” and “Beep Me 911.” Recorded in just two weeks, the album also included features from Busta Rhymes, Ginuwine, 702, Magoo, Da Bra, Lil’ Kim, and Aaliyah. Receiving critical acclaim, Supa Dupa Fly debuted at no.3 on the U.S Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. Missy’s debut has since sold 1.2M copies in the U.S.





