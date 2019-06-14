Just 3 days ago, we reported that on Saturday, May 11th, Missy Elliott made history as she received an honorary doctorate degree, awarded by the Berklee College of Music., making her the very first hip-hop act, male or female, to be presented with an honorary doctorate from the prestigious institution. The culmination was fitting for the five-time Grammy award-winner's (and therefore, vetran) decades-long career. Among a group of honorees that included Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire, Missy now joins the ranks of the likes of Duke Ellington, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin and Quincy Jones, who have all been awarded the honor.

Now, further congratulations are in order for this true musical icon, and hip-hop legend, as she officially becomes the FIRST female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In a taped tribute at Thursday’s ceremony in NYC, President Barack Obama thanked the icon for all she’s given to music and the community.

Missy remained humble as she accepted her award, saying "sometimes I get so emotional and people always say I cry, but I cry because its a lot to take in. I'm thankful, humble, grateful to be up here to be with so many geniuses in the room. I've met so many people that I looked up to and still look up to as songwriters and producers." Lizzo also appeared, to honor the only female inductee, with a performance of her song "Sock It 2 Me," opening with a short tribute to the inspiring musician: "Missy, I wanna thank u so much for inspiring young black girls like me to chase their dreams, I love you so much, I wouldn't be here without you. This one's for you."