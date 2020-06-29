The Mississippi state legislature has passed a bill to remove the Confederate symbol from their state flag. Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will not stand in the way of the bill going forward.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"I thank those who came before us, who with courage and resolve nurtured the Civil Rights Movement that helped bring us to this day," State Rep. Jeramey Anderson tweeted. "What a beautiful moment of unity."

Mississippi is the last state to have its flag feature the confederate emblem.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson told CNN, "This is a long time coming. Finally, Mississippi decided to be one of the 50 states, and not the one state standing alone still bearing the emblem of a segregated society."

Earlier this week, Walmart announced it would no longer display Mississippi state flags inside its store while the Confederate insignia remained.

"We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders," Walmart told CNN Business. "While the issue continues to be discussed, we've made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores."

The Mississippi House and Senate passed a resolution to begin changing the flag, Saturday.

