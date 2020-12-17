Several crew members have reportedly quit production on the upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7, after lead actor Tom Cruise berated staff who were caught violating COVID-19 safety protocol.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked," a source told The Sun. "But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He's upset others aren't taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he's the one who carries the can."

The Sun reports that five crew members have now quit after another alleged incident.

Cruise, 58, was secretly recorded during a recent outburst where he could be heard screaming at staff members.

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us," he yelled. "I'm on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers."

He continued: "That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down."

One fan compared the tirade to Cruise's rant in the 2008 film, Tropic Thunder.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to hit theaters in November of 2021, assuming there are no further delays.

