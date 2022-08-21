Earlier this month, California teen Kiely Rodni was declared missing after she mysteriously disappeared from Truckee following a night of partying with other young friends in the Lake Tahoe region. As TMZ notes, there were no traces left behind, and the 16-year-old has remained unaccounted for since.

While Dog the Bounty Hunter confirmed that he was receiving several tips about the young girl's whereabouts, he was reluctant to jump in due to the backlash he faced amid his search for Gabby Petito last year.

Thankfully, another group of YouTubers, known as Adventures with Purpose, pledged that they would assist in the hunt for Rodni just a few days ago, and according to their social media pages, they make have located her – although it doesn't sound as though she's alive.

"WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI," a post on AWP's Facebook page declared earlier on Sunday (August 21). The creators noted that the 16-year-old is confirmed to be located inside a vehicle that's been submerged upside down in approximately 14 feet of water for an indeterminate amount of time.

An exact discovery location has yet to be unveiled, though some are saying it might have been in Prosser Lake. It remains unclear how Rodni ended up in the car that was ultimately submerged into the lake, or if foul play is suspected.

Tap back in with HNHH later for any future updates on Kiely Rodni's mysterious disappearance.

