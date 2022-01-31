30-year-old Cheslie Kryst – who was crowned Miss USA back in 2019 – has died, her family confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday. According to authorities, the Michigan-born model jumped from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City.

The incident is said to have taken place around 7:15 AM local time. Kryst lived on the Orion building's ninth floor and was last seen on a terrace located on the 29th level.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," the Extra correspondent's family said in a statement released last night. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined."

They continued expressing their grief with, "Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on."

As news of Kryst's unexpected passing makes its rounds on social media, countless tributes have been pouring in, including a particularly poignant one from "Spiral SZN" singer JoJo, who wrote, "all my love to Cheslie Kryst's mother and whole family. She was a beautiful person who seriously left an impression on me."





"We spent four hours driving through the desert together just a few weeks ago and had the best time. Laughing, learning about each other, sharing stories. May she Rest In Peace. You truly never know what someone's internal life is like/ To anyone reading this: you are loved. I know sometimes it feels like there is no way out of where you are. Like things will never get better. Bit they can and will."

The trying not to think about it hitmaker then shared resources for anyone who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, including the Lifeline network, which can be reached 24/7 in the U.S. at 1-800-273-8255. If you're international and in need of help, you can click here.

RIP Cheslie Kryst.

