Miraa May & WSTRN's Haile Team Up For Smooth Single "Say Yeah"

London's Miraa May has fans waiting for her official follow-up to 2019's Dark; a project that further solidified her as a leading songstress out of the UK. Over the past few months, she's unleashed a few new singles but the R&B singer is bringing in some help on her latest offering, "Say Yeah." Alongside Haile of WSTRN fame, the pair deliver a melodious and serene offering that finds a middle ground between their respective genres. It's a perfect pairing of R&B and dancehall, though it leans more towards the former. Haile's inclusion on the song brings a much-needed island vibe that elevates the song to another level.

Check out Mira Mayy and Haile of WSTRN's brand new collaboration, "Say Yeah" below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from the two.

Quotable Lyrics

Your body language is callin' me

Can you handle all of me?

I can handle one of you

