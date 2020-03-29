Mir Fontane Delivers COVID-19 Response On "Spooky"

If there's one word to describe the current state of affairs, it's spooky. Things are scary out here in the wake of Coronavirus. Earlier today, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that COVID-19 would claim 100K-200K lives in America. Just days before this estimation was made, Mir Fontane came through with his latest banger, "Spooky" in response to the pandemic going on across the globe. Loud Pack and Khoality Beats teamed up to cook up the piano-laden production that has an equally eerie feel to it but the song slaps. The bass kicks in and Mir Fontane pops out with a melodic flow. He details preparing for the apocalypse while finding a parallel the pandemic, the streets and the music industry all at once.

Check out his latest joint below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Mir Fontane.

Quotable Lyrics

Playboy walkin’ around with a Lil uzi

Streets ain’t the same like they used to be

I don’t hang with goofies

My dawg, he won’t talk, I call him Snoopy

Workin on my fitness like I’m Gucci

'Cause shit is gettin’ spooky

