A drastic increase in gun violence has been an ongoing issue in the United States since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, namely in big cities like New York, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman experienced this firsthand on Monday (June 21) in D.C. after being shot four times while riding in a car.

As confirmed by team officials and his agent, the 21-year-old defensive tackle, who was drafted in May, was one of four victims during Monday's shootings in his hometown while he was back visiting his aunt.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus explained to ESPN's Adam Schefter, “Wrong place, wrong time. In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK — that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Twyman was struck by shots in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder, but is expected to be released from a hospital later this week, explains his agent. “There doesn’t appear to be long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season,” continued Rosenhaus, adding that Twyman's wounds would not require surgery and it was not a targeted attack.

D.C. metropolitan police said in a statement that officers responded to the scene after gunshots were heard in the area, discovering two men had been wounded. They were then taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive as well. Two other victims sought treatment at other facilities. Officers are searching for a silver SUV in connection to the shooting, which occurred in the District's Lincoln Heights section, where Twyman grew up. He's previously lost his uncle and older brother to gun violence less than a mile from where he was struck.

The Vikings have issued a statement on the matter, explaining, “We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery." We'll keep you updated on any subsequent developments. Our prayers go out to Twyman and his family.

