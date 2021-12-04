Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has had a rough fall 2021. After a turbulent past few weeks of concerning social media posts, Griffen decided to be transparent with his fans this time around.

Yesterday (Dec. 3), Everson posted a photo on Instagram with a support group, and announced that he had bipolar disorder: "It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore."

He continued by saying his illness began when his mother died nine years ago, and he hopes to rectify his past mistakes by taking his illness seriously from here on out: "It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers."

This announcement comes in the aftermath of Griffen posting a troublesome video inside of his house where he had a gun in hand, claiming people were trying to kill him.

The Vikings then issued a statement that the police got involved to help Everson, and that they were prioritizing his safety: "Law enforcement agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs. We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully. Our focus remains on Everson's health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family."

Two days later (Nov. 26), Griffen was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, where he will remain indefinitely. He has recorded 10 solo tackles and five sacks this season.

See Everson Griffen's bipolar announcement below.