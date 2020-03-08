Mini MC ZaZa Flexes Baby Bars On "Money Comin In (Boom Boom)"

ZaZa may be just 4-years-old, but she's already got three poppin' singles under her belt, the latest titled, "Money Comin In (Boom Boom)." The pint-pized rapper gained notoriety late last year, after showing off her drip on tracks like "What I Do?" and "That's A No-No" featuring That Girl Lay Lay. While ZaZa's bars may not be her strong suit, the adorable cadence in her delivery of lyrics about getting money and looking fly creates a hilarious contrast that just works.

ZaZa was making headlines last week after starting beef with one of the most famous kids on the planet, North West. More specifically, ZaZa's parents called out North's uber-famous mother, Kim Kardashian, and father, Kanye West, for failing to give credit where credit was due after North performed a remix of "What I Do?" at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Kim made sure to respond to the call-out, apologizing for failing to credit ZaZa's original version and letting her parents know that she "would love for the girls to meet soon." It looks like ZaZa decided to capitalize on the viral feud in a genius marketing move by dropping her new single shortly after. Give "Money Comin In (Boom Boom)" a listen and let us know if you're down for the next-next-next generation to take over the rap game.

Quotable Lyrics

I go so hard, I go so hard (remember?)

Rule #1 that’s a new car (boom)

I don’t tell lies, I don’t tell lies

I got money, I don’t tell lies (boom)