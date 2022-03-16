Hopefully, Mimi Faust succeeds in her next mission to find a loving partner because, for years now, she has been getting played by men and women in front of a reality television audience of millions. This week, just sixty-five days after getting engaged to Ty Young a second time, it was announced that the couple had broken up. The announcement came after a viral video showed Ty Young getting close to another woman, DiJonai Carrington, in the background of a party.

After Ty cleared the air and proclaimed that she "can't cheat if she's single," Mimi Faust reacted to her fiancée breaking up with her for the world to see on social media, saying, "It is imperative that when you say you are moving forward with your plans, life, or goals... that those words are followed by action and led by passion. My friends, we all have grown in the last 2-3 years. New friends and old; they remain people that we learn from and share our life stories with. In saying this I want to make sure I wish Ty the best. Remember, we all grow and that is ok. It's also ok to grow apart. Just respect each other in the process."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

After everything that Mimi Faust dealt with regarding the father of her daughter, Stevie J, and his ex-"wife" Joseline Hernandez, it's sad to see Mimi in another difficult romantic situation.

What do you think about her breakup from Ty Young? Will Mimi ever find somebody that loves her for her?











