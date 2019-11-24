Before Popeyes brought back its beloved chicken sandwich, the company announced they were hiring on 400 extra employees as a way to maintain the high volume of customers coming in for the crispy bite. The new hires meant there would be designated staff meant to pump out chicken sandwiches but now a Milwaukee location has lost seven employees since a brawl took place in the kitchen.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The inner restaurant brawl comes just a few weeks after a string of violent incidents at Popeyes - one resulting in death from a stabbing. According to Fox 6, there's been no reported reason for the latest altercation but customer Richard Fourté called it "out of control." Richard went into the fast-food chain as a way to avoid the drive-thru line up. "I said to myself, I said, 'Wow, there's a lot of people working here,"' he told the publication.

"I heard one of them yell, 'It's a fight," he added. "They ran to the back by the grills, OK. Now, there was a fight back there. I didn't get that one on tape."

The franchise owner, John Brodersen, made it clear that there were no weapons involved or injuries but did confirm the firing of his staff. “This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously. The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30 p.m. As a result of this, 7 employees were terminated from the company, including the manager on duty," he said.