The petty is on display and in full effect for Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Eastern Conference Finals series. The last few games showcased Raptors ambassador and superfan Drake courtside mocking his favorite team's opponents. Drizzy received backlash for his behavior, but the Bucks are proving that they can bring some drama of their own.

Game 5 finds the two teams going head-to-head at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. There may not be someone as enthusiastic as Drake cheering on the Bucks, but the team's owner, Wes Edens, had someone special to him on the sidelines. Mallory Edens, Wes' daughter, was spotted courtside wearing a t-shirt with Pusha T's face on it. Next to her was none other than Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For all who missed the Drake and Pusha T drama, last year the rappers issued diss tracks against each other. On Pusha's "The Story of Adidon," he revealed that Drake had a son named Adonis with an adult film star. He rapped," You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/Deadbeat mothaf*cka' playin border patrol/Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real/Love that baby, respect that girl/Forget she's a pornstar, let her be your world."

Just yesterday, Drake shrugged off complaints from the Bucks' head coach Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's representative Georgios Dimitropoulos. Maybe he'll have the same response for Mallory's shade.

Update:

Drake doesn't mind the competition, even if he's the butt of the joke. "All is fair in war and war and trust me I'll still get you tickets to ovo fest," he wrote on Instagram.