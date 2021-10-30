The 2021 NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks, are officially set to be celebrated and honored by President Joe Biden, when they take their trip to the White House on November 8th, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would be the first NBA team to visit the White House since 2016, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Barack Obama.

This past July, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals for Milwaukee's first NBA championship in 50 years. Carried by their superstar, Antetokounmpo put together a magnificent 4-game stretch after the Bucks trailed 0-2 in the series, early on. Scoring 149 points in four games, Giannis lead the Bucks to four straight wins and the series victory, including a 50 point, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks game to put the exclamation point on the series in Game 6. After the game, he was rightfully honored as Finals MVP.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Giannis became just the seventh player in NBA history to score 50 points in an NBA Finals game while carrying the Bucks entire offense, with a true shooting percentage of 74.9% on 25 field goal attempts, draining 17-19 free throws, and accounting for 52.6% of Milwaukee's points during his 42 minutes on the court, per NBA.com.

President Joe Biden also previously honored the Milwaukee Bucks after winning the championship, on Twitter.