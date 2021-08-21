Millyz Delivers Straight Bars On "Blanco 4"

Millyz had the rap game shook this week after he made an appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles for his first L.A. Leakers freestyle. The man show-and-proved, tackling Drake's "Pound Cake" and 50 Cent's "Follow Me Gangsta" effortlessly. He certainly gained a few new fans with his freestyle and it came at no better time. Just days after the freestyle dropped, he slid through with the fifth installment in the Blanco series.

Millyz latest project is arguably his biggest so far. Following his collaborative venture with Dave East, Blanco IV puts the spotlight on Millyz who flexes his lyrical prowess alongside rap giants such as Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher. Millyz also enlists Asian Doll, G Herbo, Jazzy Amra, and more to round out the tracklist.

Peep his new project below.