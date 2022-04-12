Millie Bobby Brown admitted that coming of age "can be really overwhelming," and says the way that she's immediately been sexualized since turning 18 is "gross." The Stranger Things star spoke about growing up in the spotlight during a new interview with Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma for The Guilty Feminist podcast.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," Brown said of growing up with a spotlight on her. "Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously I'm doing that in the public eye."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As for being sexualized, she remarked: "I have definitely been dealing with that, more within the last two weeks of turning 18. Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age."

Brown turned 18-years-old on February 19.

She continued: "But it's gross, and it's true. I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. And so I have been dealing with that, but also have been dealing with that for forever."

Brown's comments come ahead of the premiere of the fourth season of her acclaimed Netflix series, Stranger Things. A new trailer for the show debuted on Tuesday.

