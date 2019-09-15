Millie Bobby Brown is out to prove she’s more than just Eleven.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Stranger Things actress, in conjunction with her older sister, Paige Brown, has finished writing an original story that is set to be developed by Netflix. The plot of A Time Lost will follow two rival Long-Island families as one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with Cancer.

The Brown sisters released a statement on Tuesday reading, “We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally."

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

"Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film,” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's vice president of independent film and documentary features.

This film is one of many major career moves Millie Bobby Brown has made recently. After finishing the most recent season of the Stranger Things, Brown is also set to star in the upcoming Enola Holmes movie, where she will play Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.