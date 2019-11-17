Millie Bobby Brown has quickly become one of the most popular child actresses in the world and it is mainly because of her work on the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things. When you find yourself with some success, brands typically come knocking and with Brown, this phenomenon is no different. Converse is one of the entities Brown has been working with recently and this past Summer, they came out with a collection together. Now, the two are back with yet another collection.

There are three colorful shoes in the collection and the models being used here are the Chuck Taylor High, Chuck Taylor Low, and Chuck 70. Each shoe has writing on it that lends to the ideas of spreading love and positivity. If you're a fan of these type of designs, love Converse, and are a fan of Milly Bobby Brown, then this whole collection is a must cop.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will be dropping on Monday, November 18th and will be available at converse.com.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse