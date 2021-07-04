While several people in the United States celebrate the Fourth of July, tragedy has unfortunately struck across the Pacific Ocean in the southern Philippines this Sunday following the crash of a Philippine C-130 military aircraft. At least 45 people have died from the plane crash, and more than 50 people have reportedly been injured.

According to Complex, the military plane had 96 people on board, and it was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it reportedly missed the runway on the island of Jolo.

Regional military commanders and generals have also reportedly come forward to discuss the fatal accident. According to Complex, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan didn't confirm the cause of the plane crash but stated that local witnesses were saying that it looked like the plane seemed to overshoot the runway before it subsequently crashed.

Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, another military representative, told reporters, "It’s very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed."

While assuring that the tragic incident will absolutely be investigated further, Air force spokesman Lt Col Maynard Mariano has stated that for now, everyone should be concerned with rescue efforts. "We are on rescue mode right now," Mariano said.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this story.

