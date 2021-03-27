On Thursday, Miley Cyrus was spending a night out in Los Angeles at the famous Rainbow Bar and Grill celebrating the 15th anniversary of her classic television show Hannah Montana. Paparazzi photos and eyewitness reports say that Yungblud and Miley Cyrus were cozying up to each other at the restaurant, with him laying his legs across hers and putting his finger in her mouth. Cyrus was also seen taking shots at the restaurant, which could be a contributor to why the two were being so flirty.

"She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life," an eyewitness told E! Online. “There was a vibe between them and they didn't take their eyes off of each other,” said another eyewitness. According to a source close to Cyrus, the two are not together, stating, “Miley and Yungblud were definitely flirting with each other, but they are not dating. It was just a fun night out with friends, but there is definitely chemistry there.”

Miley may have fallen off the wagon again with her drinking after telling Rolling Stone that while she had broken her sobriety during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was attempting to stay sober again. “Then by 27, [November 2019] I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off,” she said in January. “It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks.”

While it doesn’t seem like there’s a confirmed romance between Miley and Yungblud yet, a relationship could certainly be on the horizon. This is currently a developing story, so we’ll keep you updated if anything new goes down between Miley and Yungblud. What would you think about this potential celebrity couple? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

