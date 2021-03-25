Before Migos became a household name, they were just three lads fresh out of the bando trying to make a name for themselves through rap. Their youthful energy, triplet flow, and infectious energy immediately made them rap's favorite new group.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Singles like "Bad & Boujee" became their "breakout hit" to the masses, earning them a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance. However, it was records like "Hannah Montana" that created their gargantuan buzz. "Hannah Montana" cleverly transformed Miley Cyrus' Disney character into an innuendo for drug trafficking and it immediately spread across rap fans and cemented Migos as the next biggest thing out of Atlanta.

Today marks 15 years since Miley Cyrus launched her Disney program and to commemorate the occasion, she made sure to give Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff their dues for their single. Offset and Quavo shared photos on Instagram of floral arrangements sent by Miley with a note reading, "I [love] your song about me! Keep rockin'! - Love, Hannah Montana."

Migos are inching closer and closer to the release of their forthcoming project, Culture III. Over the past few days, the group has ramped up promotion efforts. Over the weekend, Offset previewed a verse from the unreleased track, "Modern Day Stroll." Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset were also recently spotted at DJ Khaled's studio so there's no doubt that they're still cooking up.