It seems as if everyone's grooving to Aaliyah these days. We previously reported on the recent announcement by famed wax museum Madame Tussauds that they planned on adding the late singer to their Las Vegas collection on August 21, prompting many to revisit Aaliyah's catalog. Just days ago, 21 Savage, an avid lover of all things R&B, shared a video of himself bopping to Baby Girl's "At Your Best (Remix)," and on Friday Miley Cyrus showed off her sexiest moves to Aaliyah's "Rock the Boat."

Miley hasn't been shy about sharing her "Hot Girl Summer" turn up and this time around was no different. Wearing a teeny-bikini with a coastal background, Miley gave her best hip swerves as her friend played cameraman.

August 25 marks the 18-year anniversary of Aaliyah's death. Coincidentally, she was in the Bahamas filming the music video for "Rock The Boat" and upon her team's departure from the island, the aircraft crashed and Aaliyah, along with eight others, were killed. Initially, there was much speculation over whether or not the music video for "Rock the Boat" would ever be released, but the visual and the song have been fan favorites for nearly two decades.