Earlier today, we reported that Miley Cyrus was trying to make her comeback onto the hip hop scene by working closely with Mike WiLL Made-It on her new album, She Is Coming, from which she dropped her song "D.R.E.A.M," featuring one of rap's straight-up legends, Ghostface Killah.

The singer and actress has stirred some controversy in the past with her iconic, cringe-worthy and uncomfortably provocative 2013 MTV VMA performance, but it's Miley's cultural appropriation that really irks those within the black and hip hop community. About a week ago one of the most well-known radio hosts in the country, Ebro Darden, reminded listeners of a comment Miley made back in 2017: "that's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock.' I am so not that." The host brought up the comment in light of Miley's new album, and the fact that she said it would "contain hip hop elements," saying that he intends to laugh at (not with) Miley while she comes through dripping with her loads of jewelry.

However, politics aside, the songstress took to Instagram to promote her new single and album with some racy black and white pictures of her posing in a black Gucci bra and matching black Gucci embellished tights. Ironically, but not surprisingly, the star also dons her usual mass of punk-inspired, silver rings and bracelets.

The pictures follow in line with the black and white theme Miley seems to be using for her upcoming album, to which she posted the cover art for previously, which features a black-and-white photo of her bending down towards the camera, dressed in a cropped Sex Pistole t-shirt and studded acid-wash jeans.