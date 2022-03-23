Miley Cyrus and everybody aboard her recent flight got the scare of a lifetime as they were flying to Paraguay on Tuesday night (March 22). As the pop star and her team were en route to the country's capital, they flew through a pretty terrifying storm and were forced to make an emergency landing after the aircraft was struck by lightning.

Thankfully, everybody who was traveling with Miley is safe. The 29-year-old singer shared a post on social media with a video of a lightning flash outside the plane's window, which everybody aboard was audibly shocked by. She also posted a second image of the plane's damage after getting struck and making an emergency landing.



Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she said in the post. "My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

Miley was scheduled to perform at the Asuncionico Festival on Wednesday. She also has a performance booked in Brazil this weekend at Lollapalooza Brasil. Hopefully, her flight over to Brazil is much less eventful than last night's. Talk about a Final Destination-type scare...



