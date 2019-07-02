Miley Cyrus' "Mother's Daughter" Video Showcases The Power Of Women

Stream Miley Cyrus' latest video offering.

Just a few days after Miley Cyrus delivered an electrifying performance at Glastonbury Festival, channeling her Netflix character Ashley O and sharing wisdom she's memorized by her father, the 26-year-old has come through to drop off the offical music video for her single "Mother's Daughter."

The song served as the first track on her She Is Coming EP that arrived at the end of the May and if by chance you never gave the song a listen before, then the well thought out video will pull you in. In over three minutes, we see Miley make moves in a red leather jumpsuit as various clips showcase different women in all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and characters. At one point Miley's mother makes an appearance for the breakdown of the song where she praises her mom for her inspirational words.

"Momager, Producer, Interior Designer, Fashion Icon, Defies Time & Age, most badass mom of all fucking time!" Miley wrote of her mom on Instagram.

