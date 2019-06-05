Miley Cyrus is stripping for the sake of women everywhere since she's partnered with Planned Parenthood, Marc Jacobs and her own Happy Hippie Foundation to stand up for women's rights in the wake of Alabama's abortion ban. The 26-year-old shared an image to Instagram that sees her posing topless with two grapefruits covering her breasts.

The image has been stamped on the front of a pink, limited-edition hoodie with the words “Don’t Fuckk With My Freedom” on the front. The apparel is selling for $175 and all proceeds will go towards Planned Parenthood.

In other Miley/women's rights news, the "Cattitude" singer has responded to the viral video that saw her getting groped and kissed and by a fan while she was walking with her husband, Ryan Hemsworth.

"She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent," Miley tweeted.

You heard her, don't fuck with her freedom.