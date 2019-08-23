Miley Cyrus' life is on a completely different path since she ended things with her husband Liam Hemsworth and was spotted hooking up with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter. Sources say Liam is completely devasted by her new fling and apparently the break up has been in the works since other reports say Liam wasn't okay with Miley going back to her "old ways."



Liam has since filed for divorce from Miley citing "irreconcilable differences" and now we see that the "Wrecking Ball" singer has stamped herself with some new ink that was inspired from her trip to Italy with Kaitlynn. Tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared an image on Instagram that shows Miley's new tattoo that features the House of Visconti and a symbol of the city of Milan.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a source said, describing Miley's reaction to Liam's swift divorce moves. “What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”