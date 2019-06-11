Miley Cyrus went from singing wholesome Hannah Montana songs on Disney to twerking on Robin Thicke in a matter of years. Over the years, she's been accused of cultural appropriation and has shown signs of being a massive culture vulture, but you know, that didn't really affect her career in any way.

In her post-Bangerz era, she explained that she liked Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" "because it’s not “Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.” I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” -- I am so not that." Much like how she tried to blame her comments on Nicki Minaj on the media, she tried to blame her insensitive and offensive comments on the publication (sound familiar?).

Now, one of her fans posted a lengthy YouTube video about her "problematic fave" Miley Cyrus which seemingly defended the pop-princess, for the most part. Miley watched the video, and for the first time ever, it seems like Miley graciously took the L and admitted defeat while apologizing to those she offended and more importantly, acknowledging her privilege.