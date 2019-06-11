Miley Cyrus finally apologizes and acknowledges her mistakes for her comments on hip-hop.
Miley Cyrus went from singing wholesome Hannah Montana songs on Disney to twerking on Robin Thicke in a matter of years. Over the years, she's been accused of cultural appropriation and has shown signs of being a massive culture vulture, but you know, that didn't really affect her career in any way.
In her post-Bangerz era, she explained that she liked Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" "because it’s not “Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.” I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” -- I am so not that." Much like how she tried to blame her comments on Nicki Minaj on the media, she tried to blame her insensitive and offensive comments on the publication (sound familiar?).
Now, one of her fans posted a lengthy YouTube video about her "problematic fave" Miley Cyrus which seemingly defended the pop-princess, for the most part. Miley watched the video, and for the first time ever, it seems like Miley graciously took the L and admitted defeat while apologizing to those she offended and more importantly, acknowledging her privilege.
Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ... "this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little” was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of “the scene”. There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have alot learn about. Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial . I can not change what I said at that time , but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said ; i fucked up and I sincerely apologize . I’m committed to using my voice for healing , change , and standing up for what’s right. Miley