Just last week, Miley Cyrus got a new tattoo that was inspired by her Italian getaway with her new boo Kaitlynn Carter. The new ink features the House of Visconti and a symbol of the city of Milan. The "Wrecking Ball" singer has now come through with another addition to her body that may or may not have something to do with her breakup from Liam Hemsworth.

The new script was debuted during her attendance at last night's VMAs where Miley performed her new breakup single "Slide Away." On the top of her left arm, you can see a verse that reads: "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free." The line comes from Pixies' 1990 track "The Thing"



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Miley recently broke her silence on the ending of her marriage and shut down reports of her cheating on Liam.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she wrote to her fans. "BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."