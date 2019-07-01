Miley Cyrus delivered an electrifying set at this year's Glastonbury Festival in London where she surprised her fans with a visit from Ashley O - her Black Mirror character from the latest season on Netflix. Miley hit the stage with a purple wig, a hat with the letter "A" on it, bejeweled jacket and silver boots. Miley performed the beloved song that Ashley O sings in the episode, “On a Roll," that fans can't help but get stuck in their head considering the disturbing premise of the episode.

Along with her killer performance, the 26-year-old also delivered some words on inspiration during her set, shouting out her parents for always pushing her to be her best self. "I just want to let you know in many ways this show has changed my f---ing life drastically. A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifice," she told the crowd. "Both of my parents, who are side-stage right now, have taught me that that's the only way anything is going to happen for you."



Ian Gavan/Getty Images

"My dad had an amazing analogy for me," she added of Billy Ray Cyrus. "He said go sit on a bicycle and go to the very top of the hill and watch how fast you go downhill and it's going to be easy. Now do the same thing, sit on that bicycle and go uphill - it's not going to do it for you. You are going to have to work your f---ing a-- off and you are going to feel it the next f---ing day, but it's going to be worth it because you did something."

She added of performing at the beloved festival, "You did something that you thought you couldn't do. And that is what I'm doing."



Ian Gavan/Getty Images