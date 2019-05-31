Miley Cyrus Calls Herself "Nasty & Evil" On "Mother's Daughter"

Miley Cyrus isn't as well like as her father when it comes to the hip-hop community and their forays into the genre. Of course, Billy Ray Cyrus is featured on the biggest song in the world, "Old Town Road," while Miley has been seen as a bit of culture vulture. Regardless of how you feel about Miley, there is no denying that she's a superstar and that people pay attention when she releases new music. Today, Cyrus dropped her She Is Coming EP, which features a track with Ghostface Killah.

The debut track on the EP, "Mother's Daughter," has Cyrus talking her sh*t and getting into her women empowerment bag. In her lyrics, Cyrus describes herself as "nasty and evil" and explains that she has the freedom to do as she wishes. Of course, Cyrus has had a rebellious past so these lyrics aren't too much of a surprise.

You can check out the song below. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hallelujah, I'm a witch, I'm a witch, hallelujah

Swish swish, I'm a three-point shooter, I blow through ya

Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya