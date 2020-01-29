Miley Cyrus' Bangerz era was a wild time in human history. "Twerk" became a household term after Miley rubbed up against Robin Thicke during their 2013 VMAs performance. That moment also led to formerly-innocent foam fingers being perceived as sexually-charged objects. The world watched aghast as a Disney child-star transformed into a weed-enthusiast. Miley's love for the ganja was put on blatant display when she pulled a joint out of her Chanel purse while onstage at the 2013 MTV European Music Awards. "You know I couldn't fit this award in my bag, but I did find this," she said as she started lighting up mid-acceptance speech. "So thank you guys very much."

Now, seven years later, Miley is reflecting on this decision with a tinge of regret. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place this past Sunday and you may have noticed that Miley was not in attendance. Her latest Instagram post suggests that her past antics may be the reason that she is now excluded from these sorts of affairs. She shared the clip of her EMAs pot stunt with the caption: "& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore...."

Miley is most likely kidding around. We all know that she has not been blacklisted from the music industry or these events. She performed at the Grammys in 2018 and the VMAs in 2019. While Bangerz Miley may have been controversial at the time, today, it is more or less remembered as an iconic period in pop culture.