By now it's well known that Miley Cyrus and her husband of seven months have called it quits. After their breakup was announced, Miley was seen locking lips with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, on a yacht in Italy. Liam has since shared a short statement on the matter where he assured everyone that he would not be discussing his breakup further.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets."



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While Miley has yet to come through with words of her own, new reports from Page Six detail how the break up was due to the "Wrecking Ball" singer "acting like the ‘old Miley’ again." Apparently, Liam “wants a normal, settled-down life" and Miley's ways turned out to not be for him. Miley is clearly enjoying life right now, to some extent, and sources add that she's “healthy as she’s ever been, focusing on her music.”

In Liam's recent statement, he made it clear that '"any reported quotes attributed to" him "are false," so it's safe to say that any reports that aren't coming from the couple should be taken with a grain of salt.