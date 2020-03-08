Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson further cemented their love for each other, after getting matching tattoos of a trident symbol to represent Cody's alter ego, Prince Neptune. These two lovebirds are proving that the couple who inks together, stays together. After being together for about 6 months with no end in sight, what better way to solidify their bond than to honour Cody's artistic alias forever?

The tattoo artist behind the trident tats, Nico Bassill, shared a photo of the couple's wrists bearing his beautiful work with a quote from a poem written by Cody in the caption: “Some mornings it’s like the sun rises only for her.” Cody penned a whole poetry book named after his nom do plum, which is set to be released on April 7th. The collection includes tons of poems about Miley, serving as an expression of Cody's love for her through the written word. Presumably, the quote shared by Nico is totally about her.

Miley is definitely a fan of couple tattoos. Not only did she and Kaitlynn Carter get some matching ink during their brief fling last summer, but she shares several twin tats with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The girl is clearly not afraid of bearing the scars of lovers past on her skin for life.