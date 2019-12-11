Miley Cyrus has had quite the year since being a married woman to actor Liam Hemsworth to then becoming single, dating a woman and now dating her former friend, Cody Simpson. Miley and the Australian musician were still going strong on Thanksgiving just weeks ago and while we can't confirm their current relationship status, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has gotten some new ink to showcase just how she's feeling overall.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miley hit up celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone - who has inked such acts as Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and more - to get a hand tattoo that reads "freedom" in a delicate cursive font. Miley also tatted the back of her shoulder with a sweet note by Yoko Ono that reads: “I’m proud of u.”

When Miley first started dating Cody Simpson, she pulled in some flack for her fast dating moves but she deaded the heat right away calling out a double standard. "Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence," she wrote.

"They are usually referred to as "legends", "heart throbs", "G", "Ladies Man", etc…. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a "mans" world...If we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can "grab em by the pussy…." can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!"