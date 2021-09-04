A film's production has come to a screeching halt after one of its actors reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Movie buffs have been looking forward to seeing how Hollywood has crafted The Offer, a series about the making of the classic The Godfather films. The Daily Mail was the first to report that Miles Teller, the actor known for his roles in Divergent and Fantastic Four, tested positive for coronavirus after reportedly refusing the vaccine. However, his publicist is calling foul on the report.

There have been several entertainment and sports figures who have openly stated that they would not be receiving the vaccine for a variety of reasons, so if there is truth to Teller's refusal, it would not be uncommon.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

A "source" shared with Daily Mail that “Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test." They added, “Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.” Teller’s publicist reportedly told the outlet that the "facts are incorrect" but did not say anything else about the report, nor did they confirm or deny that Teller tested positive.

It is unclear when production for The Offer will resume. This is the second controversy to hit the series following Armie Hammer leaving the show following cannabilism and sexual assault allegations. Teller reportedly joined the cast in May.

