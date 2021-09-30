Miles Bridges Becomes RTB MB On New Project "Halftime"

Flint, Michigan native and NBA star Miles Bridges has been entering the world of music over the past year or so, and he has been impressing fans with the Michigan sound. This past week, he dropped a brand new mixtape called "Halftime" which expands on the sounds he put forth with his first full-length effort. The mixtape already has co-signs from LaMelo Ball and LeBron James, which only goes to show that Bridges is the real deal.

Bridges goes by the name RTB MB, and if you're a fan of the Flint, Michigan flow, then this tape is for you. There are some features to be found here, including on the song "Ballin" which contains verses from the likes of Sada Baby and Skilla Baby. Overall, it is a dope effort and you can check it out, below.

Tracklist:

1. Franchise

2. Reflecting

3. Ballin (ft. Sada Baby & Skilla Baby)

4. Act Different

5. Hypnotize

6. Time Ticking (ft. The GodFather & GlockBoyz TeeJaee)

7. Exotic

8. AF1

9. Range Rov

10. DX (ft. Sterl Gotti)

11. Bad Azz (ft. RTB Capo)

12. Outro Pt. 2