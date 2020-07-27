Meek Mill announced this weekend that he and the mother of his newborn baby, Milano di Rouge, had decided to go their separate ways, raising their child as two entities. Milano clearly was not too impressed with her personal matters being aired out for the world to ooh and aah over.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer offered her take on her break-up with Meek Mill, drawing attention to something much more important.

"I'd never address my private life, publicly, but I just felt the need to say," wrote Milano. Given the timing of this message, she has to have been referring to Meek's message. She continued, "Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor."

The post was made following Meek's own statement. "We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents," said the rapper. "We still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding!"

The two had been linked for the last year, beginning their relationship quietly but slowly and surely popping up more frequently on social media together. Milano gave birth a few months ago but it seems as though their relationship could not be salvaged.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Hopefully, they're able to put aside any pettiness and continue to raise their child amicably.