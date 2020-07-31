Milan Harris may have just given birth to Meek Mill's baby but she's focused on getting her pre-pregnancy body back. She's been spending lots of time in the gym, working out for nearly two straight weeks, and she knows that her baby daddy is going to miss her once she's got everything back in check.

She wrote a post directed at Meek on Instagram, sharing her current fitness progress as she has already lost a lot of weight after giving birth.

"Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that ass," she said as her caption. She went on to explain that she's not in a rush to get back in shape but that, the way things are looking, she'll be back at her best in less than nine months.

"I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4," said Milano. "This is my 10th day working out and I feel great. I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so im giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner." So far, she has lost over twenty pounds.

Meek Mill has had his Twitter fingers activated, announcing his split with Milano on the social network, but he has not been commenting about their relationship as of late.