Mila J Drops Off Christmas-Themed "Holiday" Project

Mila J has returned from hiatus to share her newest Holiday EP. Outfitted with eight tracks total, Jamila goes solo for most of the ride, recruiting Jagged Edge for the assist on the effort's "Season For Love" selection.

"Since I was a little girl, it was always a passion of mine to put together a holiday project," says the singer-songwriter in a press release. "In a season of giving, I look forward to being able to share just a feel good EP leading into the new year.”

Holiday marks only the latest in the slew of seasonal cuts coming from our favorite singers this year and naturally won't be the last. Enjoy it below.